In addition to the one suspect earlier arrested today in connection to the attack and gruesome murder of three policemen at Isuofia Civic Center in Aguata local government area of Anambra state , police operatives attached to the State Command have arrested four other suspects.

The civic centre on Wednesday came under attack when gunmen invaded it killing three police aides attached to Prof. Chukwuma Solud o, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and a governorship aspirant in the state’s November gubernatorial election.

In a statement signed by the state’s police public relations officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu Anipr, it revealed that the apprehended suspects are; 30 year old Mbah Victor, 21 year old John Olisakwe, 20 year old Chigozie Omeh and 28 year old Emmanuel Nnobi.

According to the statement, the suspects confessed to have actively taken part in the attack and subsequent abduction of Commissioner for Public and Utilities, Engr Emeka Ezenwanne.

The state command is working assiduously to rescue the commissioner.

Consequently efforts are still on going to apprehend other fleeing accomplices, unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command Monday Bala Kuryas fsi, reiterates his commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of Ndi Anambra and residents alike.

He urged the public not to relent in providing useful information that will assist the command in to nip in the board all forms of criminality in the state including similar ugly incidents.

Like this: Like Loading...