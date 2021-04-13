By Vincent Ujumadu

Following the recent attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo during a town hall meeting with youths in the area, the traditional ruler of Isuofia, Igwe (Col) Muoghalu has ordered the spiritual cleansing of the town.

Three police orderlies of the former CBN governor were killed during the attack by unknown gunmen, while the Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who was at the venue, was also kidnapped.

He has, however, regained his freedom. Igwe Muoghalu, who spoke through his palace secretary, Chief Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, condemned the killing of the policemen and the kidnap of the commissioner.

The palace secretary said: “His Highness mourns the gallant security personnel whose lives were cut short brutally and condemns the kidnapping of yet another high-profile son of Isuofia, Emeka Ezenwanne.

He also condemns the desecration of the common heritage of our people, Ezumezu Isuofia and regrets the bad intention of the contrivers of this attack on our son, Prof. Soludo.

“While His Highness condoles with Prof. Soludo on the bad confrontation, he encourages him to be unwavering in his pursuits as the land of Isuofia has appended her blessings and approval.

“He enjoins the police to intensify manhunt for the perpetrators and be thorough and honest in the investigation of the sad event.

“His Highness will soon invite the Executive Council of Isuofia People’s Assembly, the Isuofia Women Council and the relevant institutions to embark on the cleansing of the temple of our fathers, the Civic Centre.”

Meanwhile, the people of Isuofia say they have put behind the attack at the town’s civic center, adding that they drew inspiration from the courage of Soludo after the incident.

Mr. Bede Okafor, a trader at Isuofia market said although the entire community was frightened to the marrow after the attack, the fear vanished when they saw Soludo speaking courageously and urging people to remain calm.

