Nelli Tembe, the fiancée of South African rapper AKA, has died after falling from the 10th floor of a hotel building in Cape Town. According to local media outlet TimesLive, 22-year-old Tembe fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The family of Anele “Nelli” […]

