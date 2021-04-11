Breaking NewsDefense and Security

South-East govs sets up joint security outfit, EBUBE AGU

The South-East region has launched its own joint security outfit codenamed EBUBE AGU.

This was after governors and stakeholders of the region held a security meeting in Imo State on Sunday.

Giving a brief detail on the outcome of the meeting, the Imo State Government revealed on its official Twitter handle that the governors of the South-East have set up a joint security outfit.

“South-East Governors set up the South-East joint security outfit code named EBUBE AGU,” the tweet read.

This comes a year after the Governors of the South-West launched the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.

The governors of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Imo and Enugu states were present at the meeting which also had in attendance Navy and Air Force Commanders, the Inspector-General of Police, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders.

The meeting held days after gunmen attacked the Owerri Custodial Centre, freeing 1,884 inmates. The Imo State Police Command was also attacked by gunmen who set several vehicles ablaze

