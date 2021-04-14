By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The South West Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caucus of the House of Representatives, Wednesday, said the successful outcome of the Party’s zonal congress which led to the emergence of Taofeek Aragbaja is a victory for all party members.

This was contained in a statement signed by the duo of Hon. Adesegun Abdel-majid Adekoya (Reps Deputy Minority whip, PDP- OGUN) and Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke (Chairman House Public Accounts Committee PDP-Osun) and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The Caucus noted that the outcome of the congress despite all envisaged fears has shown that “there is no alternative to PDP in the zone and the country in general as it has customized internal mechanism in resolving all crises no matter the calibre of members involved.”

It declared that with elected zonal executives now in place, the zone is now ready for full-fledged politicking ahead of future elections starting with those of Osun and Ekiti States governorship polls in 2022 and then the general Elections in 2023.

“Now the battle has been won and lost. But there is no vanquished and there is no restrictive winner. The victory belongs to all of us

“This is now the moment to mend the broken places, to reconcile and rebuild without any recourse to personal triumphalism. We are all winners, we have proven to them all that PDP is not like them, we belong to the same family under one umbrella, South-West is back under the umbrella now.

“We can confidently say that PDP is reclaiming all the South-West states come 2023, starting from Ekiti and Osun states governorship polls, the war is over in the zone with the outcome of the zonal congress,” the caucus said.

It commended the leadership qualities of Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde who is the leader of the party in the zone being the only governor produced by the party which made the congress a huge success despite all odds and urged party leaders to rally round him in rebuilding the party in the zone for the task ahead.

It charged all elected governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the zone to start preparing their handover notes for peaceful transmission of power to the real landlords.

The contest for the chairmanship of the PDP in the zone saw Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja emerged as the winner with 343 votes, ahead of Eddy Olafeso who garnered a total of 314 votes.

