Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Voting in the southwest Zonal PDP congress gets underway with Ekiti State delegates casting their ballots first.
Voting commenced at around 4:45 pm after both the Oyo State Governor Engr Seyi Makinde and Former Governor Ayodele Fayose addressed the delegates.

Delegate from Ekiti State has lined up and given a ballot paper after which each delegate is expected to leave the venue.

 

