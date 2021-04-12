Shina Abubakar, Osogbo
Voting in the southwest Zonal PDP congress gets underway with Ekiti State delegates casting their ballots first.
Voting commenced at around 4:45 pm after both the Oyo State Governor Engr Seyi Makinde and Former Governor Ayodele Fayose addressed the delegates.
Also read: FCT councils poll: PDP exempts female aspirants from paying nomination form
Delegate from Ekiti State has lined up and given a ballot paper after which each delegate is expected to leave the venue.
The post Southwest PDP Congress: Voting gets underway appeared first on Vanguard News.
Comments