Following reports of the missing Alpha fighter jet of the Nigerian Air Force, several speculations have trailed the development.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the fighter jet has been found at Abba-Jille in Konduga LGA of Borno State, which is said to be approximately 30Km from Maiduguri city.

“The fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa axis,” PR Nigeria reports.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has also dismissed claims by Boko Haram that it gunned down the missing Alpha jet, which disappeared from radar on Wednesday, March 31.

In a viral video, the terrorists claimed responsibility for shooting the aircraft down.

However, the Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the viral video could be clips from a previous incident.

He insisted the video is fraught with inconsistencies that established it was fake, adding the lush vegetation in one of the videos suggest it was not in the Northeast.

Air Commodore Gabkwet, said, “We have seen some videos but there is nothing that has proven that the aircraft in those clips belongs to us, or have you seen a Nigerian Air Force aircraft number or the body of Air Force pilot or have you seen any Air Force uniform until we get all these details to strengthen out, we are not going to go into speculation.

“That video could have been shot somewhere. I have seen four videos so far, one of them has lush vegetation in the background, and I wonder where they have such vegetation in the Northeast. Unless they did something and they are releasing the clips bit by bit, we are waiting.

“Except we have evidence because like I said, these persons have families and you cannot go their wives, parents or wards, you must bring concrete evidence. There must be something to show”.

It would be recalled that Gabkwet reported that the plane lost contact with the radar on Wednesday evening.

He said the plane lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 p.m. on 31 March 2021,” the spokesperson said.

