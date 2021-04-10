By Adeola Badru

Oyo State government in its aim to develop teenagers in the golf game is set to begin a golf competition in the state from April 12 to 17, at the Ibadan Golf Club.

According to Tobi Oyewumi, the Special Assistant on Sports Development to Governor Seyi Makinde, while speaking with newsmen on Saturday, the event is meant to the aggregate interest of teenagers in the game of golf, adding that people were of the opinion that golf is a game for the elites.

He said: “We need to start introducing teenagers to the game from an early age for wider participation. The game of golf is a wonderful game because it affects individuals in all spheres of life, physically, socially and emotionally.”

Also read:

“The main aim is to introduce our teenagers into this game at a young age and at the same time promotes the game of golf. The game is embedded in so many benefits to the human body system.”

“We are looking at kids at the age of six to seventeen. We want kids that can decipher what is right or wrong because we wouldn’t like to start chasing the kids around.”

“At Ibadan Golf Club, 8 am to 12 PM. We want to teach them how to play the game. There will be a special game on the last day for kids who already know how to play the game,” Oyewumi disclosed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Sport: Oyo hunts for teenagers in golf competition appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...