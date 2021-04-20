Breaking News

Stalker Arrested After Breaking Into Taylor Swift’s New York Home

An alleged stalker of pop superstar Taylor Swift was arrested after she suffered a break-in at her New York apartment, police said on Monday. Hanks Johnson, 52, was charged with criminal trespassing after police responded to an emergency call on Saturday, reporting that someone was breaking into Swift’s home in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan. […]

