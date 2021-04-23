By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS Nigerians continue to grapple with socio-economic challenges, the Founder and General Superintendent, GS, of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DLCM, Pastor William Kumuyi, Friday, told youths across the country that soon things would turn around for better.

Kumuyi gave the assurance during the kick-off of a two-day Achievers’ Summit organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, for youths in secondary schools across the country as he spoke to them via zoom and other social media platforms.

He pointed that the promises of God about the state of the nation show that there is hope no matter the challenges currently facing the nation.

He said: “I believe once there is life there is hope, not only that once there is the faith we believe God that whatever is down God in His power by His grace, and left for everyone, He loves us because He created us.

“He is going to change and He will raise up people that would bring a good, a dynamic change that would fulfil the desires of everyone. We know that things are going to turn around for the better.”

Meanwhile, the clergyman asserted that the government is not ignorant about the situation Nigerians are passing through.

Also read:

He also expressed optimism that when key individuals come together to strategize there will be security and peace for the people to go about their lawful duties.

“I believe that the government is not ignorant of what is going on and also the government is not ignorant of the cries of the people and the pain of the people.

“We are praying along with the government that as the key individuals meet together and they strategize together as to how to bring security and peace so that everybody can have the free mind to do all he needs to do to give us progress in the land, and I believe the Lord will support all the efforts and God will give us the victory.”

Also speaking on what they benefited from the programme, students in the senior secondary school of the Deeper Life High School, Abuja Campus, which is also the venue of the two-day Summit, the Head Boy, DLHS, Abuja Campus, Okunomo Samuel, said, “I learnt that as a student I should depend on God for success because He is the giver of success, and success without God is not a true success according to Joshua 1: 8, and also our GS said achievers have a personal partnership with God, and it is important to have that personal partnership with God.

“The Man of God himself inspires me based on his story as a young person who was not doing well academically until he found that partnership with God, dedicated himself to God and gave himself to his studies, and from there he started achieving what God wanted him to achieve.

“My inspiration actually is if I want to achieve what I want to achieve I have to fully dedicate myself to God and my studies.

Also, Head Girl, DLHS, Abuja Campus, Enyi Grace Samuel, said, “My new orientation is that in Luke 1:45 talked about ‘she’ which some time they said it is for the he-people but this time around I found out that what a ‘he’ can do I can do also because my mother was saying I cannot do computer engineering it is for boys but now I can understand that I can go for it.

I can also reach a higher peak and get As in all my subjects, and I cannot forget this day and summit because God has done something new in my life.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post State of Nation: Things’ll soon turn around for better — Kumuyi tells youths appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...