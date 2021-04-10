The Senior Special Assistant on (Education) to the Governor of Lagos State, Ms Adetola Salau, in conjunction with Education District 1 (Agege/ Alimosho/ Ifakko- Ijaiye) held a special intervention programme towards better performance of students in WASSCE on Monday, March 29at Government Senior College Hall, Agege, Lagos.

The event was attended by stakeholders in sector. They include Mrs Margaret Titi Solarin, Tutor General, Permanent Secretary of Education District 1, who was the chief host; Ibrahim Aliyu of U.S consulate; Chinazo Okoye, GIZ; Dr Omopeju Afanu, Nucleus member of STEAM UP LAGOS; Olowoyo I., Alimosho NUT chairman.

Others were Olaleke F. O., Agege NUT Chairman; Adeoye E. A., Ifakko-Ijaiye NUT chairman; Mrs Adebara, co-ordinating Director Office of Quality Assurance; Mrs Shomolu, Alimosho Zonal Director office of Education Quality assurance; Mrs Ajose, Agege zonal Director; Mr Sodipo, Ifakko- Ijaiye zonal Director; Mrs Maria Ojo, Director School Support, and teachers of various subjects.

Salau represented both the Commissioner for Education and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was the main speaker and the Special Guest of Honour.

She enlightened the stakeholders on the need for excellence in the quest to deliver quality education to all students in Lagos State through the STEAM UP LAGOS programme/project.

She also encouraged the teachers to collaborate and work together because no teacher “is an island of knowledge”.

Mrs Solarin, in her welcome address, encouraged and tasked the teachers to keep up the good work they have been doing.

She also said that in due time, there will be more renovations of schools, upgrades of laboratories, building of libraries among others.

Solarin reiterated the need for teachers to always maintain a good relationship with their students.

