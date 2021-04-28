PHOTO / CHINA

Stereo-like capsule sleeping pods

An airport in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality sets up several stereo-like capsule sleeping pods for passengers. Photo: IC

RELATED ARTICLES

Suspect detained after spiking man’s tea with sleeping pills

A young man in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang province, escaped from potential harassment after finding that his milk …

15-cm long lotion bottle found in man’s rectum in Guangzhou

A doctor who recently treated a man in a hospital in Guangzhou discovered that the patient had stuffed …

150 million year old Danxia landscape discovered in NW China’s Gansu Province

A 150 million year old Danxia landscape, characterized by its reddish sandstone features, has been discovered in Lanzhou, …

blog comments powered by Disqus

Like this: Like Loading...