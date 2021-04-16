By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), Friday warned critics to desist from enthnicising insecurity in the country.

He stated that insecurity is a global phenomenon that has affected every country.

Nigeria in the past months has experienced lots of kidnappings, killings and several other criminal activities, from anti-progressive citizens.

Following the spate of killings, critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, had seized the opportunity to lambast him, calling him an incompetent leader.

Similarly, some have advised him to resign, insisting that he has run out of idea on how to safeguard lives and properties of Nigerians.

Others had labeled the situation as an ethnic and tribal affair, accusing Buhari of shielding and using his people (Fulani) to perpetuate evil.

In view of the above, Keyamo via his Twitter handle argued that insecurity is a global threat affecting every country.

He warned that people should not ethnicise or politicise what is clearly a global phenomenon.

His words: “Yet, another mass shooting in the USA today. The statistics in the US is staggering. However, it’s no excuse for our state of insecurity & it is immoral for us to compare & say ours is even lesser. But we should stop ethnicising & politicising what is clearly a global phenomenon.”

