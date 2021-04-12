Edo Government has warned land speculators to desist from encroaching into Godwin Omonuwa Estate in Upper Adesuwa College Road area of the Government Reservation Area(GRA) within Benin metropolis.

The state government in a statement on Sunday by Mr Tom Obaseki, Project Coordinator, Edo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, said the estate was earmarked for the Benin water storm project.

It stated that the whole area of land had been designated to be used in the Implementation of the on-going stormwater alleviation works at the GRA area of Benin

It noted of a subsisting law suit at the Federal High Court (Suit No: FHC/B/CS/111/2020) amongst several stakeholders, including members of the Godwin Omonuwa family that restrains any form of transaction or sale activities on the said Land.

”This Public notice became necessary as the government has recently observed some form of illegal construction and transaction activities on the above-mentioned landed area by unknown persons.

”The state government hereby alerts the general public not to be deceived into buying any plot of land at the area known as Godwin Omonuwa Estate, Upper Adesuwa road, GRA as doing so is at the buyers’ risk,” it stated.

It stated that government was resolved to use the said land in solving the perennial flooding that had made life unbearable for residents of Gapiona-Ugiokuen-Abuja Quarters and the larger part of the GRA over these years.

“The government charges buyers to desist from having any transaction on the said land or carrying any form of development on the same Godwin Omonuwa Estate, situated at Upper Adesuwa road, GRA.

