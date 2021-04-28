In a bid to further press for the payment of their allowances and other entitlements, striking staffers of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, have declared three days of fasting and prayers.

The strike, which is still ongoing, was called by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) of the teaching hospital. They said they were owed several months of salaries, allowances, and deductions.

The fasting and prayers, according to them, was to seek the face of God and his intervention in their plight.

The union also accused the state government of insensitivity. They vowed they would continue the strike until all their demands, including the outstanding gross salaries and other allowances were met.

The JOHESU Chairman, EKSUTH chapter, Omotola Farotimi, who spoke at the hospital on Tuesday after the prayer session tagged, “O’ Lord Heal Our Land,” stated that the programme started on Monday and would end on Wednesday.

“We are seeking the face of God, because things are not easy for our members. We believe that with God all things are possible. No one can underrate the power of God, that is why we call on Him to heal our land.”

Ms Farotimi alongside JOHESU State Chairman, Ajoloko Femi, urged the government to renovate and equip the Dental and Opthamology building and all other departments in the hospital with modern working equipment for workers to operate effectively.

They noted that they had earlier met with the leadership of the Ekiti State House of Assembly to mediate on the prolonged strike, hoping that the issues would be resolved without delay, but noted that no solutions had been found.

They called on Ekiti indigenes and Nigerians to show understanding and help in finding a solution to the problem.

The union’s strike entered its third week and their demands include the payment of backlog of deductions of 13 months, which include cooperative’s deductions, union special levies and checkoff dues, car loans, housing loans and bank loans.

Others demands border on the payment of four months’ salaries of June to September 2018, 38 months of unremitted pension funds (2018 -date), implementation of new minimum wage with consequential adjustment, and payment of COVID-19 hazard allowances.

The standoff between both parties have remained largely due to the uncompromising posture from both sides.

The state government had cited the paucity of funds as the reason why it had been unable to meet the demands of the workers.

It said the backlog of salaries were owed by the previous administration but it was prepared to pay “once the state becomes buoyant”. The government has also noted that it had been paying the salaries of workers.

