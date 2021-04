“Suji, in all my 44 years, this has never happened before! I have never seen people coming together and contributing $50k at such short notice! Wow! Just keep doing what you are doing because the Almighty is indeed with you”.There were the words of Lanre Alfred to me after my surprise dinner birthday party put […]

The post Sujimoto @ 40: The true test of friendship appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...