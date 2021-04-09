Ex-International Wahidi Akanni has said Super Eagles’ four places up in the latest rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) would boost the team’s confidence in subsequent engagements.

Akanni told the Newsmen on Friday in Lagos that the latest ranking released on Thursday was good news for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Recall that Gernot Rohr’s led Super Eagles was rated 32nd best football playing nation in the world and third best in Africa.

Senegal are ranked first in Africa and 22nd in the world while Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles remained 26th globally and second in Africa.

For now Belgium is the best football playing nation, followed by France and Brazil.

“The ranking is good for Nigeria; it will give us the confidence we need to fly higher.

“We must ensure that Super Eagles keep soaring higher and play as a team at all time.

The new ranking is an indication that the Super Eagles are on the right track,’’ Akanni said.

Akanni, a former Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, said the Super Eagles should not allow the new ranking to get into their heads.

“They should be focused and know they can do better. This should be our goal,’’ he said.

When asked how Rohr could build on his recent wins, Akanni, a member of the 1985 FIFA World Cup Youth Championship held in the Soviet Union (USSR), said the coach should have options in his pattern of play.

According to him, the Super Eagles are used to wing play and the type of players we have should form our pattern of play.

“The coach should know the strength of each player.

“As long as he has an understanding of his players, that will guide him on where to utilise a player to the best of his ability.

“We have so many players, so we can use all of them in subsequent matches,’’ he said.

