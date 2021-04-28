Francisca OrdegaNewsSports

Super Falcons Forward Ordega Joins Levante On 2-Year Deal

By
0
Views: Visits 3

Spanish side Levante Femenino said on Wednesday they have completed the signing of Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on a two-year deal.

The club disclosed this on their twitter handle @ludfemenino on Wednesday.

[ALSO READ] Madrid’s Marcelo set to miss crunch Chelsea tie due to election duties Ordega now joins several Nigerian players in the top flight of Spanish women football league.

These are Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona), Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid), Osinachi Ohale (Madrid CFF), Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF), Chidinma Okeke (Madrid CFF), Charity Adule (Eibar) and Toni Payne (Sevilla).(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Investors Lose N274bn On NGX In One Day

Previous article

We’ve Seized Over N80b Worth Of Illicit Drugs In 100 Days ― NDLEA Chairman

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply