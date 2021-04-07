Breaking News

Supreme Court didn’t sack me from Senate, says Odey

By
0
supreme-court-didn’t-sack-me-from-senate,-says-odey
Views: Visits 4

The Senator representing Cross River North, Dr. Stephen Odey, has dismissed reports that a recent Supreme Court ruling had removed him from office. He said the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, cannot be forced to swear in his opponent, Jarigbe Agom. Agom is a serving House of Representatives Member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, who is contesting […]

The post Supreme Court didn’t sack me from Senate, says Odey appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Kevin De Bruyne signs contract extension at Man City

Previous article

Facebook says hackers ‘scraped’ data of 533 mn users in 2019 leak

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News