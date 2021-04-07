The Senator representing Cross River North, Dr. Stephen Odey, has dismissed reports that a recent Supreme Court ruling had removed him from office. He said the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, cannot be forced to swear in his opponent, Jarigbe Agom. Agom is a serving House of Representatives Member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, who is contesting […]

