There are over 7 billion people in the world, and even though everyone seems to be living such individual and disparate lives, the past 13 months have emphasized how connected we all are, and irrespective of the status or position, or the location, everyone has been living the ‘same’ reality – survival first. In 2020, […]

The post Surviving COVID-19: Five Nigerians tells their survival stories appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...