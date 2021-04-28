ODD / ODD NEWS

Suspect detained after spiking man’s tea with sleeping pills

A man in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang province put three sleeping pills into a milk tea cup of another man who he finds cute and attractive, attempting to take advantage of him. Photo: Screenshot of an online video

A young man in Jinhua, East China’s Zhejiang province, escaped from potential harassment after finding that his milk tea had been dosed with sleeping pills by another man who thought he was “attractive”.

In a case reported by a local news agency on Tuesday, the man, surnamed Chen, found that the pills had been put into his milk tea after he returned from the bathroom in an internet bar.

“I felt some strange objects in my mouth after drinking the milk tea. After I spit out, I saw three white pills,” he said.

The 23-year-old man immediately called the police, who later identified the suspect through the bar’s surveillance cameras.

The surveillance video showed the suspect coming near to Chen’s seat, hesitantly looking around, and then furtively putting the pill into the tea bottle on the desk.

He later confessed to the police that he did this to “seek stimulation” and intended to take advantage of Chen, who “looked cute and attractive.”

The suspect has been put under criminal detention.

Like this: Like Loading...