A rice farmer, Amaka Okafor, on Wednesday, was attacked by suspected herdsmen on her farm at Ogbese town, in Akure North local government area.

Despite the ban on open grazing, she was reportedly attacked after an altercation with the herders, whom she accused of destroying her farm with their cows.

The farmer sustained deep machete cuts on her head and hands, a development that resulted in severe bleeding. However, she survived the attack after she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

The attack came barely 48 hours after suspected Fulani herdsmen hacked about 16 persons to death in Ebonyi.

The Ondo State Government had earlier issued a directive for the eviction of herdsmen from its forest reserves while banning indiscriminate grazing across the state.

The government is, however, planning an enclosed grazing system that would involve herdsmen willing to practice ranching.

The spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Leo Tee-Ikoro, confirmed the development, adding that investigations were ongoing and the findings would reveal the true identities of the attackers.

“Fortunately, the woman (the farmer) said she can identify her attackers,” Mr Tee-Ikoro said.

“So, this is a case where the attackers are well known to the woman.”

