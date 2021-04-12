Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have said a suspected ritualist has killed and cut off the head and hands of a female food vendor in Ile-Ife.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday, April 12, 2021.

According to a statement released by the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Sunday, the police were on the trail of the assailant.

Opalola explained that the woman, known as Iya Elekuru, was lured into a building by the suspected ritualist, under the pretence that he wanted to buy food from her.

“The woman hawking food was lured inside a house and was brutally murdered.

“The suspect chopped off her head and hand and he fled the scene with the mutilated body parts. Our men have, however, evacuated the body of the woman.

“The son of the victim has also claimed the corpse and buried her according to Islamic rites.

“Irate youths have, however, razed the building where the woman was killed and police efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect,” she said

According to rumours flying around the community, a herbalist (suspected to be the culprit) was the one living in the room where the body of the deceased vendor woman’s body was discovered.

Like this: Like Loading...