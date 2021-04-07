Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday swore-in the 23 newly-elected local government chairmen in the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), had on March 27 conducted local government election in the state.

After the election, SIEC declared candidates of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party as winners of all the 23 Chairmanship and 244 Councillorship seats in the state.

In his address, the governor directed the new chairmen to hold security meeting fortnightly in their councils and inform the state government of the decisions taken.

“As grassroot leaders, you are all expected to be reporting back to the government on the outcome of LG councils meeting in order for the state government to assist in improving the security of the state.

“Moreover, you must not be found lodging from one hotel to another.

“I urge all of you to be in your respective councils to serve the people especially those in the most security troubled zones,” he said.

Tambuwal assured them of state government support at all times, but warned them to shun truancy, pay attention to the issue of security, welfare and good governance.

He also charged them to be just and fair in discharging their duties irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences.

“You are all expected to uphold the confidence and trust reposed in you by effectively carrying out your responsibilities to the public in honesty and commitment.

“You are the drivers of development to the people and you must not fail the test of their expectation as the most closest tier of government to them,”he added.

He commended SIEC for conducting free, fair and credible election, and the electorates for coming out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

The governor also commended traditional and religious leaders for their support and cooperation to the policies and programmes of the state government.

Highlight of the event was the distribution of brand new Toyota Hilux cars as official vehicles to the chairmen. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Tambuwal inaugurates new LG Chairmen in Sokoto appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...