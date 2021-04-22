Janet Osemudiamen

Chelsea outcast Tammy Abraham has been linked with a return to Aston Villa with the striker ‘sad and angry’ at the Blues.

Abraham has fallen out of favour since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January and a Villa Park reunion is reportedly on the cards.

The 23-year-old has not played for the Blues since February and he wasn’t even in the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City.

He does not appear to be in Tuchel’s plans and his spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad is undoubtedly at risk given his lack of game time.

According to Birmingham Mail, his old club Villa are keeping tabs on the situation ahead of a potential summer move.

Abraham scored 26 goals in 40 games on loan at Aston Villa to help fire the club back to the Premier League in the 2018-19 season.

He is said to retain several admirers at Aston Villa Park with Dean Smith expected to target attacking reinforcements at the end of this campaign.

The Chelsea academy product has scored 12 goals in 30 matches for the Blues this season. But the six-cap star has been sidelined by Tuchel who revealed Abraham’s anger and upset at the situation.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 Wembley win on Saturday, he said: “Everybody is concerned when they’re not in the squad but it’s never an easy decision for me to take. I have a lot of sympathy for him and I can understand that he is worried and sad and maybe angry with me when I make these decisions.”

“Sometimes we spend almost an hour talking after the last training which decisions to take and which players we have to leave at home because it’s thin margins which decide.”

“Tammy has had this decision now a few times against him which is never personal but this is life at Chelsea sometimes as a player. I hope that he does not get lost in too many thoughts because he knows not to be too concerned about his situation.”

“Everything he can do is stay focused and stay with belief because the situation for a striker can change in minutes. We have an important training coming up and my decisions are not made yet.”

