By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the government and people of Benue State over the tanker explosion in Agatu Local Government Area of the State that left several people dead.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja quoted the President as saying while commiserating with families of the victims, “I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas.

“Our road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this.”

Noting that public safety should not be compromised under any circumstances, the President called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures, adding, “these rules should be enforced without fear or favour.”

