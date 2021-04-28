By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz has assured consumers that the company was working with power generation and distribution companies to improve electricity supply.

Abdulaziz stated this when participants of the Senior Executive Course, SEC Number 43, for the year 2021 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos, visited TCN, in Abuja.

The Study Group 1 participants led by its Chairman, Rear Admiral E.O. Jaiyeola, were in TCN to understudy TCN’s operational policies, a statement by the company explained.

The TCN boss told the participants that the transmission company was vigorously pursuing its grid maintenance, expansion, and rehabilitation program, knowing full well that as a nexus in the power sector, TCN plays a vital role in providing leadership and a practical show of commitment to the progress of electricity supply in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Given this, he noted, TCN has installed several transformers, rehabilitated several substations, reconductored power transmission lines with several projects ongoing, and has also put in place a proactive maintenance program to which it diligently adheres.

"Am glad to inform you that due to our commitment in TCN, transmission grid disturbances have been reduced to the barest minimum; grid capacity has also increased. Within the first quarter of this year, TCN efficiently wheeled successive all-time peak generation without a hitch, the latest being 5,801.60 megawatts (MW) to distribution load centers nationwide," he said.

The TCN head further noted that the company has continued to collaborate with the Generation Companies (GenCos) and the Distribution Companies (DisCos) towards ensuring that power is made more available to Nigerians.

He urged the Institute to consider including officers of the company as participants in subsequent courses, considering the critical role TCN plays in electricity supply nationwide and as a public utility.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NIPSS Study Group 1 Senior Course participant delegation to TCN, Rear Admiral E.O. Jaiyeola, said the course was to prime the participants on developing strategic and specific policies for national development.

According to him, Nigeria is neither short of policies nor programs for national development but that the challenge has been in implementation and ensuring that things are done properly.

