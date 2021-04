Nigerian Army on Monday buried the remains of Captain Adeolu Adedayo and 11 other soldiers killed by bandits in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State. The Army on Friday confirmed the killing of the soldiers who were on stabilisation operation in Benue State by bandits. Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said the troops were initially […]

