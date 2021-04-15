Breaking News

Telcos to resume SIM registration, replacement next week

By
0
telcos-to-resume-sim-registration,-replacement-next-week
Views: Visits 0

The Nigerian Government Thursday said telecommunications companies will resume registration, activation and replacement of SIM cards on April 19, months after the process was halted. But the registration will follow the new policy guidlines approved by the government, a spokesman for Isa Ali Pantanmi, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said in a statement. […]

The post Telcos to resume SIM registration, replacement next week appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Ganduje wades into sugar war between Dangote, BUA

Previous article

Covid deaths among Europe’s elderly hits all-time low: WHO

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News