Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Thursday, kidnapped 18 passengers along the Igboora-Eruwa road in Ibarapa, Oyo state.

There has been a lot of controversy in Ibarapa over the incessant killing and kidnapping of residents by armed men, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

With the recent kidnap of passengers from the 18-seater bus, the area has been gripped with pandemonium.

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, who confirmed the incident to Vanguard, said that the 18-seater bus coming from Abeokuta alongside the passengers when the gunmen ambushed them on the Igboora-Eruwa road.

When asked if the matter has been reported to the police, Oladokun noted that he was not sure if the matter has been reported to the Igboora Police division because he did not personally have the division’s contact, but confirmed the abduction took place.

He said the empty 18-seater bus was still by the roadside along Igboora-Eruwa road.

He said, “The bus is still beside the road there between Eruwa and Igboora. I have told the police, I told our senator and others. I am saddened by these happenings.”

All efforts to reach the Oyo State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso proved abortive as calls made and messages sent to his phone line were not responded to.

