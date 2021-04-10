By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

There was confusion on Saturday as the the kidnapped Imo monarch, the traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Eze Charles Iroegbu, was said to have regained his freedom, after Vanguard confirmed that there was no report to the police that he was kidnapped in the first place.

Eze Iroegbu, was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday early this week, when himself and his cabinet members as well as families members were said to have been kidnapped as they were returning home from a traditional wedding ceremony from Ehime Mbano.

Vanguard investigation in Owerri, tried to find out while the police did not make any statement since, three days the Imo monarch was kidnapped alongside his members of his cabinet.

It was gathered that from the police that even the members of the royal family said to have not reported the case of the kidnapped monarch to any police station.

A police source, said: “They never reported the matter to even Ehime Mbano where the incident was said to have happened. Even the Isiala Mbano DPO does not have the record. Obowo, Ihitte Uboma, the DPO, in these areas said they didn’t have such report.

“We don’t have any idea. That matter was never reported to any police station.”

When Vanguard further called the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, he said: “We are still trying to reach them and waiting for them to come and brief us what happened. We did not get such report.”

