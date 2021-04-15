The Aledo independent school district condemned the students’ behaviour in a statement, adding that its investigation had been conducted in co-operation with the police.

The principal of the Daniel ninth grade campus of the Aledo Independent school district, Carolyn Ansley, said the investigation had found that “racially charged language” had been used in violation of the district’s code of conduct.

Mercedes Mayer, the school district’s director of communications, said in an email, “There were disciplinary actions taken in accordance with our policy and the Student Code of Conduct.”

Mayer did not specify how many students were punished or what disciplinary actions were taken.