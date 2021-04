“Life without left-handed people wouldn’t be right.” — C.R. Manske All left-handed humans have not had it easy in the world. And by all, it goes way beyond our African aunties and uncles. In many cultures, left-handed people have generally been seen as evil, devil spawns. In the dark ages, left-handed humans were thought to […]

The post The Myth Of The Left-Handed Ones appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...