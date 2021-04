The Weeknd is set to donate $1 million to help Ethiopians amid violence in the country. The Canadian popstar, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the son of two Ethiopian immigrants, announced on Sunday that the donation is to provide food aid to Ethiopia, where an ongoing conflict between the government and the Tigray […]

