Nigeria is still a very young democracy, but our democratic representatives and institutions continue to feel extremely old – and nowhere can we see this more clearly than in the recent explosion in the use of electronic payments. An unprecedented number of Nigerians are making the change to paying for everyday goods and services using […]

