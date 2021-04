Tems values her independence. The 26-year-old alt-R&B singer navigates her life and communicates her music through that titillating state of mind that allows us to be as real and true to ourselves as we possibly can. Her music had a softly gritty, yet absolutely tender sound that went along with her lyricism, which was both […]

The post Therapy with Tems appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...