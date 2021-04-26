By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State government, yesterday, raised the alarm of a grand plot to blackmail and discredit Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his immediate family members and some senior government officials in the state.

In a statement by the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said: “The motive of those behind this heinous plot is to distract the administration, as it commences the formation of the modest achievements within the first 100 days of the governor’s second term.”

The statement, titled: ‘Disgruntled losers Out to Blackmail Ondo Government’, further said: “These disgruntled losers and their known accomplices have put together several plans, and their methods include the cloning of official documents, outright fabrication of fictitious documents and concoction of imaginary data and perceived details, and linking same to the governor, his immediate family and a few government officials.

“Already, a few of such fake documents have been fraudulently procured and sent to selected Media Houses in line with the intention of the sponsors of this devious act.

“For the records, the Akeredolu-led administration stands on the tripod of integrity, transparency and accountability.

“These inspiring watchwords have provided the needed confidence and vigour for the government to thrive on the path of the modest efforts in the last four years plus.

“These virtues were indeed, the reasons sponsors of such plots could not find any incriminating transactions against the Government in the build-up to the last elections inspite of strenuous efforts in that regard.

“For Governor Akeredolu, he has moved on since the election and remains the pilot of the Ondo State Project for the benefit of all without discrimination. Elections, the intrigues as well as the activities of players remain confined to the past, he believes.

“While the state government remains unperturbed by the last kicks of disgruntled losers who voluntarily cleared paths of personal political destinies for themselves, it finds it expedient to raise the alarm as regards the intended act.”

