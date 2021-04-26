By Arogbonlo Israel

Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed men of the Nigerian Army on Sunday, April 25, killing over 20 officers in Borno.

Recall the soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were said to be on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area of the state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.

The terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

It was gathered that a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army sent to the community was mistakenly bombed by an Air Force fighter jet.

Reacting, Nigerians Monday, took to their social media handles to condemn the assumed mistake by the Force.

Below are few reactions gathered by Vanguard;

Things are fallen apart. — Adegboyega Segun David (@AdegboyegaSeg15) April 26, 2021

Killed by accident? Where is the leading intelligence to strike? — ĐENG O.O.O. (@UtchayMillion) April 26, 2021

They will still give excuses for that, with different vocabulary like friendly fire, machine malfunction, Intel hijack…. — CAPTAIN#SARSMUSTEND (@Field_architect) April 26, 2021

I remember sometime ago wey the Nigerian airforce bomb IDP camp, dem say na mistake, say dem give dem wrong coordinates. Now na army turn. Issorite. When clever legs dey dance, clever eyes dey watch too — Angel Zedek (@angelzedek) April 26, 2021

How do you mistakenly kill 20 people??? smh this country — PaulBlack… (@PauloBanti) April 26, 2021

something is dangerously wrong. the pilot of the jet should be detained and investigated. the identities of the casualties should be published. — Oviking (@Ovie19935985) April 26, 2021

The armed forces should better be sure to let us know ethnicities of casualties as is typical with documentations in Nigeria. — Akumanobuorenitelu (@Akumanobu) April 26, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Things fall apart – Reactions as Nigerian Air Force mistakenly Kill over 20 soldiers appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...