Thousands of people have descended on central London for an anti-lockdown protest against Covid-19 jabs and vaccine passports.
The ‘Unite for Freedom’ rally saw huge crowds marching and shouting demands for “medical freedom”.
Signs saying “freedom is non-negotiable” were held up as people let off brightly colored smoke flares.
The demonstrators were not wearing masks at the illegal gathering.
The protestors heckled shoppers wearing masks on Oxford Street as they moved through the sun-drenched capital.
The demonstrators refused to observe any social distancing rules and many people stood shoulder to shoulder.
Organizers had urged participants to “make as much noise as possible” during the rally but to “avoid making a crowd”.
However, they also encouraged people to “link arms if the police tried to intervene”.
Their aim is to fight against all pandemic rules and use the slogan “no new normal” to reject moves to help fight the pandemic which puts restrictions on everyday life.
The demonstrators were challenging lockdown measures, despite many being lifted earlier this month.
Pubs, restaurants, and gyms reopened on April 12, along with zoos, theme parks, and hairdressers.
Lockdown restrictions are set to ease further on May 17, allowing food and drink indoors.
If the government’s so-called road map is followed all restrictions should be lifted on June 21.
The Government is said to want Covid passports introduced by May 17, when foreign travel resumes, to allow holidaymakers to avoid quarantine.
But Britain’s equalities watchdog has warned such measures could be unlawful and create a “two-tier society” that discriminates against the poor, migrants, and ethnic minorities.
Half of Britons, more than 33.4 million, have now received a first Covid-19 jab.
