The demonstrators were challenging lockdown measures, despite many being lifted earlier this month.

Pubs, restaurants, and gyms reopened on April 12, along with zoos, theme parks, and hairdressers.

Lockdown restrictions are set to ease further on May 17, allowing food and drink indoors.

If the government’s so-called road map is followed all restrictions should be lifted on June 21.

The Government is said to want Covid passports introduced by May 17, when foreign travel resumes, to allow holidaymakers to avoid quarantine.

But Britain’s equalities watchdog has warned such measures could be unlawful and create a “two-tier society” that discriminates against the poor, migrants, and ethnic minorities.