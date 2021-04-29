FUAMMetrostudents

Three Abducted Students Of FUAM Regain Freedom ― Police

By
0
Views: Visits 0

The Benue Police Command said the three abducted students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), regained freedom on Tuesday night unhurt.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi that no ramson was paid for their release.

NAN reports that the three students were kidnapped on Saturday night at about 10:20 pm on the campus while studying at the Engineering Department close to the theater hall.

ALSO READ: NDLEA nabs 2 drug traffickers with N264m cocaine in Abuja She said no ramson was paid for their release, adding that investigation into the matter is still continuing.

Also, Mrs Waku Rosemary, Director, Information, Protocol, and Public Relations of FUAM, confirmed the release of the students.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Will Be a Glorification of Xi Jinping and the CCP’s Global Agenda; We Must Counter With a Diplomatic Boycott

Previous article

Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Construction Of New 150 Bed Massey Street Children’s Hospital

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply