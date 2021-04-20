By Emma Una, Calabar

Three communities in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State at the weekend were installed with electric transformers bringing to an end eleven years of darkness.

The communities: Esuk Ekpo Eyo, Ikot Nakanda and Ifondo whose transformers were vandalised over a decade ago were installed transformers by Senator Gershom Bassey representing the southern senatorial district.

This coming closely at the heels of the installation of transformers at CROSPIL Housing estate along Navy Road by Phase 2, St Joseph Hospital, Idundun Efita, Eto Mkpe Archibong Edem and Ikot Edem Ndarake communities of Akpabuyo two weeks ago.

Senator Bassey was represented by Mr Ekpo Ada, director of his campaign organisation who monitors the installation of the transformers urged the communities to take ownership of the projects by securing them to avoid vandalisation again

“This project is part of Senator Gershom Bassey’s campaign promises to bring development to the constituency. You are therefore to take good care of them to avoid vandalisation a second time”

He assured other communities within the Southern Senatorial District who are currently experiencing blackout that they will be beneficiaries of the next batch of transformers to be delivered soon.

Chief Asuquo Nyong Nsan, the village head of Ifondo community expressed gratitude to the Senator and thanked him for ensuring that electricity returns to the community

He lauded the Senator lawmaker for caring about his constituency in the area of infrastructural development.

“With the supply of electricity, our people can now carry out both domestic and commercial activities with ease”.

He urged the Senator to continue with his style of infrastructural and human capacity development as his people will never forget him for his great works.

