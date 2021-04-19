Three staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), serving in Borno state have lost their lives in a road accident. The staff, comprising of an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) were reportedly traveling from some local government areas to Maiduguri for special training ahead of the conversion of voting […]

