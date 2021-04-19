Three staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission on an official assignment in Borno State died in a fatal road accident on Sunday. “On Sunday 18th April 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the State, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim, informed the Commission that an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) travelling from […]

