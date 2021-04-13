Hunters in Ogun State recently stumbled on three kidnappers in a bush who were strategizing on how to attack motorists plying the the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The hunters who sighted the kidnap suspects at the Fidiwo area in the Ogun stretch of the expressway swiftly alerted the police.

The suspects were identified as Nathaniel Jacob, 24, from Nasarawa State, Isah Danladi, 22, from Kogi and Abubakar Rabiu, 23, from Niger.

The police attributed the successful arrest of the gang to the tip-off from the hunters.

Speaking in a statement, the Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on April 8 while others escaped.

Abimbola said the suspects until their arrest, were terrorising commuters along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, explaining that hunters sighted them in the bush where they were planning how to strike along the expressway and alerted the police.

The statement read in part;

“The hunters sighted the suspects and quickly alerted the police, who rallied other stakeholders such as the hunters and stormed the Fidiwo Alapako bush.

“On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels in the bush, but luck ran out on the three and they were apprehended, while three others escaped with their arms.

“On interrogation, the suspected kidnappers confessed to being in the bush for the past 10 days, waiting for a convenient opportunity to strike. It took them that long because of the heavy presence of policemen on the stretch of the expressway.”

