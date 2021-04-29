By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli At least three persons were Thursday, shot dead in a renewed hostilities between Iwhreko and Ekiugbo communities, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State over the ownership of the Ughelli Main Market.

The communities have been at loggerheads over the ownership of the land on which the market is located for over seven years, a matter that is said to be before the state government.

Though the circumstances surrounding the incident were hazy at press time, sources said commotion started at about 3 pm when some youths stormed the market and started shooting.

The development, it was gathered, caused pandemonium in the market as panic-stricken traders were forced to close their shops and scampered for safety.

ALSO READ: Guest accuses hotel staff of sneaking into room through toilet window to assault her sexually Sources said two of the deceased died on the spot while a woman that was shot in the front of her store died at the hospital where she was rushed for medical attention.

“They came with two vehicles shooting sporadically and one woman who sells plastics at the market was shot and with the information at our disposal, she has died from the bullets,” a source told newsmen.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying it had to do with issues over who would sell tickets in the market.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...