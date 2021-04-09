The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has suffered a second Freudian slip in about two weeks.

The former Lagos state governor has erroneously described Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of vice-president Yemi Osinbajo, as the “wife of the president”.

He made the slip while speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the launch of Aisha Buhari’s biography titled, ‘Aisha Buhari: Being different’.

The APC chieftain who was the chairman of the event which held at the Banquet Hall, presidential villa, Abuja, while acknowledging dignitaries in the audience, said: “Your excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, ably represented by the chief of staff; his excellency the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo; her excellency first lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari; your excellency wife of the president, Dolapo Osinbajo.”

After the slip, Tinubu paused for a couple of seconds before resuming his remarks.

On March 29, Tinubu had said 50 million youths should be drafted into the army to avert a situation where they will be lured by bandits.

He made the comment while speaking at the colloquium to mark his 69th birthday in Kano. Less than 24 hours later, he released a statement acknowledging his error, noting that he meant 50,000 — and not 50 million youths.

