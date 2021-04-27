Titan Trust Bank Limited has clinched two international awards at the United Kingdom-based 2021 annual Global Brands Magazine awards released at the weekend.

The bank emerged winner in two categories, beating other nominees to win the ‘Best New Commercial Banking Brand’ and ‘Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand in Nigeria for the year 2021’.

The lender clinched the coveted influential awards in less than two years of its commercial operations.

The awards ceremony and presentation of prizes is billed to hold in Dubai Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria on the 3rd of December 2021.

According to the organizers, the award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers up to date on much-needed know-how of the branding world.

“Global Brand Magazine Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors.

“The brand awards bring limelight to organizations which have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate and Technology.

“We seek to recognize key players who make progress toward excellence and are given a stage to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for rigorous efforts, with ultimate global recognition.

“This year, over 10,000 companies across the world have been evaluated and those with outstanding records will be honoured,” it said.

Commenting on the feats, Adaeze Udensi, Ph.D, Executive Director, Titan Trust Bank, said: “As a bank, our mission is to make financial services easy and accessible to our customers.

“Digital technologies for us hold an enormous opportunity for greater financial inclusion.

“As a bank with a mission to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates, we recognise that the financial industry has evolved in recent times. And to be at the top, we need to be conversant with latest industry trends and developments. This made us invest substantially in technology and develop fully integrated service models that enable our customers enjoy banking services through a wide range of channels.

“Our digital banking platform is centered around the needs of our valued customers. This is because we understand customers’ needs are diverse and that is why we make each customer’s needs a priority in the design and development of our digital channels.

“We exist because of our customers and we will continue to listen and transform their business ideas into a reality.

“Therefore, we are elated and proud of this award and recognition of effort, because it highlights our continued strive for excellence in all we do and this will only give us the drive as a bank to continue providing the best-in-class services.”

Titan Trust Bank was established on the 12th of December 2018 with a solid post-capitalization financial base in real cash. It commenced operations on October 4th, 2019.

The lender shocked industry watchers with its impressive performance when it recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N500 million within its first three months of operations.

