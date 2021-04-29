Everything you need to live well

Peruzzi | Image: Metric Africa

Peruzzi is a performer, songwriter, and singer. In 2016, he signed a recording contract with Golden Boy Records. In 2018 Peruzzi shot up into the limelight. This came as a result after he featured on 2 Baba’s world-class banger ‘Amaka’.

2018 was truly the year for Peruzzi. His ‘Majesty’ single off his ‘Heartwork’ was quite the big tune. It received massive airplay gifting Peruzzi with a global audience. The successful spell later led Peruzzi signing with Davido’s record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

For those who do not know, Chioma (Davido’s fiancee) is Peruzzi’s cousin.

Below is a list of Tracks that have led Peruzzi to a successful rise to stardom

Gunshot



Mata



Lagbaja



Related

Like this: Like Loading...