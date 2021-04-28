Top Celebrities Celebrate The Launch Of Crazy Daisies

Lagos felt the heat as Crazy Daisies, a lifestyle and multi-service beauty care and entertainment establishment opened its first location in Nigeria.

The business which is 100 percent African-owned had guests spellbound with the gastronomic treats from the restaurant.

The event held on Saturday the 24th of April 2021 and it was themed “A Haven of Unconventaionality.” With nearly 25 years of cumulative workforce experience, the team guarantees that any moment spent at CRAZY DAISIES is a definite win-win.

The team’s goal is to make the ordinary look spectacular, working under the mission “get in, get stunning, and get on with your life.”

The Lekki outlet is part of CRAZY DAISES’ broader franchise expansion strategy, which includes plans to launch locations in Ghana and Spain.

The event drew prominent top VIPs, including @freehandking a.k.a. , Osei. K, a globally renowned US-based Tattoo Artist with over 15 years of professional experience who is currently part of the Crazy Bull Ink residency program, the launch has since spawned a lot of interest and bookings by Nigerians.

Nollywood royalty and Industry titans, Shaffy Bello, Chris Ubosi, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle Olukanmi, Jeff Banks, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Samuel Otigba, and Dr. Bisola Otigba, Lifestyle gurus and social entrepreneur, were also in attendance amongst other prominent figures.

Complimentary drinks and food curated by culinary expert @afrolems were made available for guests at the event, with staff and technicians on call, giving guest guided tours so as to ensure everyone has a taste of the Crazy Daisies experience.

See photos from the Crazy Daisies Grand Launch Event below or visit @crazydaisie.af on Instagram

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Crazy Daisies

Like this: Like Loading...