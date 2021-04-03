In his testimony on Friday, Lieutenant Zimmerman said he arrived on the scene after Mr Floyd’s death in order to help ensure evidence was secured and witnesses were found.

He said officers were responsible for the safety and wellbeing of anyone they arrested.

“Totally unnecessary,” he said when asked about Mr Chauvin’s actions. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them.”

He added that he could see no reason for Mr Chauvin to keep his knee on Mr Floyd for more than nine minutes.

“First of all, pulling him down to the ground facedown and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” he said.